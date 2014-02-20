By Jonathan Kaminsky
| OLYMPIA, Wash.
marijuana regulators moved on Wednesday to curtail the size and
number of pot farms it will allow to serve the state's nascent
recreational cannabis market, citing the need to prevent excess
supply from illicitly leaving the state.
Washington state and Colorado voted to legalize the
recreational use of marijuana in 2012 even as pot remains
illegal under federal law, and Washington plans to begin
licensing retail pot stores in June. Colorado's first
recreational pot stores opened last month.
The state had initially set no limits on the number of pot
producers it would license and allowed individuals to apply for
up to three licenses, each of up to 30,000 square feet in size.
Under the revised rules, each applicant will be allowed only
a single license and will be permitted to grow on 70 percent of
the initial maximum plot size. Regulators hope the changes will
reduce the projected footprint of pot plantations statewide by
two-thirds, to under 300 acres, said Randy Simmons, deputy
director of the state's Liquor Control Board.
"Some of this will be self-correcting as operators fall
out," said Simmons, whose Liquor Control Board has been tasked
with regulating the state's marijuana industry.
Critics contend that the move is unfair to prospective
growers, many of whom have signed leases based on the initial
rules.
"It's coming too late in the game," said Hilary Bricken, a
Seattle-based marijuana business lawyer. "Many growers made
decisions on properties six to nine months ago and are now going
to pay the price."
State regulators have received about 2,200 license
applications to grow marijuana, out of about 7,000 pot business
applications overall, according to the board.
The board plans to issue licenses to an initial batch of
roughly 20 growers early next month and will continue to approve
growing and processing licenses as it goes through applications
over the next several months, Simmons said.
Thus far, about a quarter of all reviewed pot license
applications have been disqualified, mostly for proximity to
areas where children congregate or for a failure to list valid
in-state financiers, Simmons said. The disqualification rate is
expected to climb to 30 percent of all applications, he said.
Also on Tuesday, the board said it will issue licenses to
pot businesses even in areas where local bans or moratoriums are
in place. Bans have been enacted in a handful of cities,
including Yakima and Wenatchee in central Washington state and
in unincorporated areas of Pierce County, south of Seattle.
Last month, Washington state Attorney General Robert
Ferguson issued an opinion confirming the right of local
governments to ban pot businesses, disappointing both state
regulators and crafters of the voter-approved initiative
creating the state's pot law.
Pot business hopefuls in areas with local restrictions will
also be given the option of withdrawing their license
applications for a refund, Simmons said.
