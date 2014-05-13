May 12 Seattle police are looking for a man
suspected of stealing the toilet tank from a restaurant bathroom
as workers at a Subway sandwich franchise prepared his family's
meal, police said on Monday.
The man went to the Subway shop in West Seattle with his
family on Sunday evening. After placing an order, he entered the
restroom and remained inside even after his wife knocked on the
door, asking why he was taking so long, and then left without
him, Seattle police said in a statement.
When the man eventually emerged from the bathroom, he
hurriedly exited the store in possession of a large plastic
garbage bag, police said.
An employee who later entered the bathroom discovered the
toilet tank was missing. In addition, the bathroom sink was
stuffed full of paper towels and still running, while the
bathroom key was gone, police said.
Subway workers valued the stolen toilet tank at $550, police
said. Witnesses at the scene were able to provide police with a
description of the man, who remains at large, police said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)