By Jonathan Kaminsky
| OLYMPIA, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. Dec 13 A judge on Friday will
hear a legal challenge to the voter-approved initiative enacting
a $15 minimum wage for travel and hospitality sector workers in
a Seattle suburb that is home to the region's main
international airport.
King County Superior Court Judge Andrea Darvas, who in
August ruled the measure struck from the ballot in a decision
subsequently overturned on appeal, is expected to issue a ruling
on the case immediately following oral arguments.
The measure applies only in the city of SeaTac and mandates
that some 6,300 workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
and nearby hotels, car rental agencies and parking lots receive
a minimum hourly wage more than double the federal minimum rate
of $7.25. Its supporters said they believe Darvas will rule
against them.
But they say the case will likely be decided by the
Washington Supreme Court.
"Municipalities absolutely have the right to raise the
minimum wage," said Heather Weiner, spokeswoman for the
union-backed Yes for SeaTac campaign. "Otherwise you're saying
that airports are rights-free zones."
Plaintiffs in the case, led by Alaska Airlines, have
challenged the legality of the ballot measure, known as
Proposition 1, on multiple grounds.
"We all recognize inequality is an issue, however raising
the minimum wage to the highest in the nation for only select
entry-level workers and mandating other restrictions on
employers violates many state and federal laws," said Alaska
Airlines spokeswoman Bobbie Egan.
Chief among their arguments is that the city of SeaTac, a
community of 28,000 residents, does not have the authority to
set work rules for the airport, which is owned by the Port of
Seattle, a separate government entity.
Bill Sherman, an assistant professor at the Seattle
University law school who studied the case, said the plantiffs'
assertion that the airport is "a legal island unto itself" is
not fully settled by existing state statutes and case law.
Washington state's hourly minimum wage is already higher
than any in other U.S. state, and will rise by 13 cents to $9.32
an hour in January. The new wage in the city of SeaTac would be
among the nation's highest, just below a $15.38 rate mandated
for city workers and contractors in Sonoma, California.
The measure won by a margin of 77 votes in November with
about 6,000 ballots cast, with a manual recount completed on
Monday upholding the result. It is set to take effect on Jan. 1.
Opponents warn the measure will slow the region's economy
and drive businesses away.
The measure covers workers in the local travel and
hospitality industries and provides sick leave in addition to a
higher wage floor. It exempts small firms, airlines and
unionized work forces.
The initiative is not without precedent.
Since 1994, when Baltimore instituted the country's first
so-called living wage ordinance, more than 120 local governments
have followed suit, according to the National Employment Law
Project.
Four major California airports operate under ordinances
similar to the SeaTac measure, including one guaranteeing
workers at San Jose airport $13.82 an hour plus health
insurance, and another mandating that Los Angeles airport
workers earn $10.91 per hour plus health benefits.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Grebler)