OLYMPIA, Wash. Nov 5 Proponents of a ballot
initiative to enact a $15 hourly minimum wage for thousands of
workers in a working-class Seattle suburb that houses the
region's main airport declared victory on Tuesday, even as
opponents said it was too early for them to concede.
Washington state already has a higher minimum wage than the
federal government or any other U.S. state, at $9.19 an hour,
and the proposed SeaTac wage would be among the nation's
highest, just below a $15.38 rate mandated for city workers and
contractors in Sonoma, California.
The measure, which supporters hope will serve as a model for
similar efforts elsewhere, would affect thousands of workers in
the travel and hospitality industries but would exempt small
businesses.
