* 20,000 names on no-fly list, including 500 Americans
* Lists expanded after failed 2009 bombing attempt
* Critics say to delist innocent people are "ineffective"
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON May 15 U.S. law enforcement and
homeland security personnel face an average of 55 daily
encounters with "known or suspected terrorists" named on
government watchlists, U.S. officials told Reuters.
The figure - which equals more than 20,000 contacts per year
- underscores the growing sweep of the watchlists, which have
expanded significantly since a failed Christmas Day 2009 bombing
attempt of a U.S. airliner. But officials note that very few of
those daily contacts lead to arrests.
Civil liberties groups question the use of watchlists, and
they have been ridiculed for ensnaring innocent citizens.
U.S. officials said the encounters, which involve airport
and border security personnel as well as federal and local law
enforcement officers, are reported to the Terrorist Screening
Center (TSC), an interagency unit led by an FBI official based
in a tightly guarded building in northern Virginia.
At its headquarters, the TSC operates a 24-hour command
center, resembling something from a Hollywood thriller, complete
with giant wall-screen projections and signs flashing "SECRET."
Officials said that when a law enforcement or homeland
security officer in the field stops a person whose name matches
a name in the TSC's databases, the officer is supposed to phone
the TSC command center for instructions. Based on information in
the databases, the TSC then will advise the officer in the field
how to proceed, which could range from releasing the suspect to
calling in federal officers as backup.
The command center gets between 100 and 150 inquiries a day,
of which an average of 55 involve individuals who turn out to be
listed on one of the federal watch lists, officials said. Of
those calls, about 60 percent come from federal officers at
border or airport security posts; the rest come from local
police.
"There are incidents every single day," said TSC director
Timothy Healy.
The watchlists include the best known "no fly list" as well
as a "selectee list" of people who the government thinks should
get extra screening or questioning before being allowed to board
an airplane.
LISTS GET LONGER
Officials acknowledge that the number of names on these
lists - and particularly the no-fly list - have grown
considerably since Christmas Day 2009, when a Nigerian-born
militant who was listed in a classified database called TIDE,
but not the no-fly list, successfully boarded a US-bound
aircraft but then failed to detonate a bomb which Yemeni
militants had helped him stash in his underpants.
Before that incident, the number of names on the no-fly list
was around 4,000. U.S. officials said it now contains about
20,000 names while the selectee list contains another 18,000.
A new threat to aviation security surfaced earlier this
month, in the form of a foiled plot by al Qaeda's Yemeni
affiliate to deploy a more sophisticated "underwear" bomb.
The watchlists have been the subject of controversy - most
recently last week when an 18-month-old girl and her parents
were taken off a JetBlue flight when the toddler's name appeared
on a no-fly security list, apparently the result of a computer
glitch.
While the U.S. government has instituted measures to enable
people to petition for their names to be deleted, officials
insist that over time the lists have become more accurate.
Watchlisting officials say that airlines maintain their own
lists of potentially troublesome passengers; often, they said,
when a well-publicized case arises of a prominent or innocent
person being denied boarding, it is because the air carrier,
rather than the government, misconstrued the identity of someone
on its proprietary lists.
But Nusrat Choudhury, a lawyer for the American Civil
Liberties Union, said her organization is pursuing legal action
on behalf of people who have unjustifiably been restricted from
flying. She said redress mechanisms maintained by the government
are at best "ineffective."
Two or three of the inquiries per day turn out to be people
listed on the "no fly" list, the most restrictive of the
watchlists maintained by the TSC.
A suspect's name is put on the "no fly" list if they are
deemed by government experts to be a threat to aviation, to be
planning an attack or if they are "operationally capable" and
are known to be planning to attend, or to have already attended,
a militant training camp.
Fewer than 500 of the individuals on the no-fly list are
U.S. citizens, officials said.
