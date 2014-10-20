(Corrects first paragraph to make clear tour started on
Saturday and finished on Monday instead of began on Monday)
By Serena Maria Daniels
DETROIT Oct 20 Two United Nations human rights
officials on Monday finished a tour of Detroit to assess the
impact of widespread water disconnections on residents in an
effort by city officials to shore up some $90 million in overdue
bills.
During their three-day tour, housing and sanitation experts
Leilani Farha and Catarina de Albuquerque met with affected
residents, civil rights activists and local officials after the
U.N. called the shutoffs "an affront to human rights" this
summer.
This summer Detroit began to pare down $90 million in
overdue bills.
Customers who owe more than $150 or who are 60 days late in
payment are in jeopardy of getting their water shutoff,
according to the water and sewer department.
According to the United Nations estimates, more than 27,000
customers have had water service disconnected in 2014. After
19,000 homes lost water access this summer, people from across
the U.S. sent gallon jugs to the city and residents protested in
the streets.
On Monday, the two U.N. officials met with Mayor Mike Duggan
to discuss the shutoffs. In August, Duggan suspended shutoffs
for a month and implemented a plan to help low-income customers
pay their bills.
The U.N. officials are recommending the city cease shutoffs
until an affordability program is implemented for low-income
residents and to enact policies to address the needs of the
city's most vulnerable residents. They also are recommending
city leaders assess the impact or widespread water shutoffs on
their own.
De Albuquerque and Farha said the shutoffs
disproportionately impacts the city's low-income and black
population and unfairly forces residences to choose between
paying for housing or paying for water service.
"What we have here is a man-made perfect storm," said de
Albuquerque said.
The U.N. visit comes after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven
Rhodes, who is overseeing Detroit's historic bankruptcy
proceedings, refused in September a request by activists for a
six-month moratorium against the shut-offs.
Rhodes said a moratorium would have put in jeopardy a $4.5
million water affordability fund and a cap on rate increases.
(Reporting by Serena Maria Daniels in Detroit; Editing by
Brendan O'Brien and Sandra Maler)