By Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, June 4 Fracking for shale oil and
gas has not led to widespread pollution of drinking water, a
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency draft report said on
Thursday, although it warned some drilling activities could
potentially cause health risks.
The study, requested by Congress and five years in the
making, said fracking could contaminate drinking water under
certain conditions, such as when fluids used in the process
leaked into the water table.
The EPA said it found isolated cases of water contamination,
but "the number of identified cases ... was small compared to
the number of hydraulically fractured wells.
"We did not find evidence that these mechanisms have led to
widespread, systemic impacts on drinking water resources in the
United States," the study said.
Fracking is the common term for hydraulic fracturing, the
technique of injecting sand, water and chemicals underground to
crack open rock formations holding natural gas and oil. The
practice is controversial and opposed by environmental groups
alarmed by, among other things, risks to drinking water.
Dozens of clashing studies have examined whether fracking
contaminates water, and the ambivalent conclusions of the latest
report have allowed both advocates and critics to claim some
vindication.
"The report contradicts the most prevalent claim from
anti-fracking activists, which have made 'water contamination'
the very foundation of their campaign against hydraulic
fracturing," said Katie Brown, spokeswoman for the Independent
Petroleum Association of America's Energy In Depth unit.
The expansion of fracking has played a major role in the
U.S. domestic energy boom, and has enjoyed support from the
Obama administration for bringing the country closer to energy
self-sufficiency.
Energy groups said the EPA's findings back up earlier
studies by the Energy Department and U.S. Geological Survey,
with the American Petroleum Institute saying the study affirmed
the sector's record of "continuous safety improvements."
Amy Mall, senior policy analyst at the Natural Resources
Defense Council, told Reuters the report was the first time the
EPA acknowledged the potential to poison drinking water.
"There are still significant gaps in the scientific
understanding of fracking," Mall said in a statement. "This
study is site-specific and limited, which makes it impossible to
fully understand all the risks at this time."
Mark Brownstein, vice president of the Environmental Defense
Fund, said fracking is just one risk. He cited growing concerns
about the massive amounts of wastewater that must either be
trucked away to surface pools or injected back underground.
In states such as Oklahoma, the latter practice has been
tied to a jump in low-level earthquakes.
"Ongoing physical integrity of the wells and handling the
millions of gallons of wastewater coming back to the surface
after fracking, over the lifetime of each well, are even bigger
challenges," Brownstein said. "Relentless focus on these issues
by regulators and industry is critical."
Fears of contamination have had an impact. New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo cited concerns about water safety as a major reason
for his decision last December to ban fracking in the state.
That ban has come under assault in wake of the EPA report.
"I fully expect Governor Cuomo to reverse his previous
decision to ban fracking, which was based upon controversial
scientific studies and made to appease far left
environmentalists," said Republican Chris Collins, who
represents New York's 27th Congressional District.
He said the state deserves "the job opportunities and
economic growth fracking has clearly produced in other states,
including neighboring Pennsylvania."
The EPA said its study will give state regulators, local
communities and companies "a critical resource to identify how
best to protect public health and their drinking water
resources."
It noted that other risks included inadequately cased or
cemented wells that could leak gases and liquids underground.
The study is only a draft and must still be reviewed by the
public and by the EPA's independent Science Advisory Board. It
is due to be completed next year.
The results were welcomed by drillers such as Pete Brown,
co-owner of Cimarron Production Co Inc, in Oklahoma.
Brown said his company has sunk 120 wells since it began
fracking in 1972 and that state regulations implemented since
then have prevented any contamination.
"I think the chances of (groundwater contamination)
happening are less than one percent," Brown said. "I can't
really fathom a reason why it would contaminate drinking water."
