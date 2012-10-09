By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS Oct 9 New Orleans on Tuesday
canceled an advisory about possible bacterial contamination of
its water supply, the second time in two years that a power
outage in its aging water system had prompted a health warning.
"Tests confirmed water in the city is safe to drink," the
Louisiana port city's government said in a statement Tuesday
afternoon.
Residents had scrambled to take precautions after Monday's
three-minute outage at the city's main water plant left water
safety in doubt. At least 17 schools were closed, businesses and
residents were told to boil water, and some of the city's fabled
restaurants brought in ice from outside the region.
City and state officials issued the advisory "out of an
abundance of caution" on Monday afternoon for about 300,000
residents on the east side of the Mississippi River, where most
people in New Orleans live.
Residents were told not to drink, make ice, brush their
teeth or bathe using tap water, nor should they prepare or rinse
food with tap water without boiling it first. However,
authorities said taking a hot shower using water that had passed
through a water heater would be safe.
The city's Sewerage & Water Board director, Marcia St.
Martin, said the power outage, which occurred as workers were
switching two steam boilers, caused a drop in water pressure
that could expose the water supply to harmful bacteria.
St. Martin said a $12 million project to replace two steam
pumps by 2014 is under way and further renovations of the main
plant are planned.
But the timing of the warning prompted complaints that most
people had already consumed water when the board issued its
alert four hours after the power outage.
The Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, which owns five area
restaurants including two within the city, said it was using
only boiled or bottled water for cooking and cleaning, and has
brought in additional water pumps for restroom use.
School officials said classes would resume on Wednesday.