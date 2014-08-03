By George Tanber
| TOLEDO, Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio Aug 3 Some 500,000 residents in
and around Toledo, Ohio were without safe drinking water for a
second day on Sunday while local water supplies were being
tested following the discovery of high toxin levels from algae
on Lake Erie.
Health officials sent samples to several laboratories on
Saturday for testing after finding Lake Erie may have been
affected by a "harmful algal bloom," but results would not
return until Sunday, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
spokeswoman Heidi Griesmer said.
The lake provides the bulk of the area's drinking water.
Ohio Governor John Kasich declared a state of emergency on
Saturday for the state's fourth-largest city and surrounding
counties. The Ohio National Guard, various state agencies and
the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio were working to truck
safe water to the area.
Many residents drove to other states in search of fresh
water as spreading news of the crisis led stores to rapidly sell
out of bottled water supplies.
Jeff Hauter of Toledo drove to a Walmart in suburban
Detroit, where he bought 18 gallons and four cases of water. He
said he ran into others from the Toledo area loading up their
trucks and cars.
Algal blooms in Lake Erie are fairly common, typically in
the summer, state emergency operations spokesman Chris
Abbruzzese said.
Potentially dangerous algal blooms, which are rapid
increases in algae levels, are caused by high amounts of
nitrogen and phosphorous. Those nutrients can come from runoff
of excessively fertilized fields and lawns or from
malfunctioning septic systems or livestock pens, city officials
said.
Drinking the contaminated water can affect the liver and
cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, numbness or dizziness, city
officials said, adding that boiling will not destroy the toxins.
The water should not be used for drinking, making infant
formula, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food, the
governor's office said. It also should not be given to pets, but
hand washing is safe and adults can shower in it, officials
said.
In response to the Toledo crisis, Chicago began additional
testing on Lake Michigan water as a precaution and expects
results within a day or two, city spokeswoman Shannon Breymaier
said.
(Reporting by George Tanber in Toledo, Alex Dobuzinskis in Los
Angeles and Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Writing by Curtis
Skinner; editing by Jane Baird)