By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, March 2 Water sommelier Martin
Riese has seen the eye-roll and heard it before: "Water
tastings? Only in L.A."
Los Angeles, birthplace of many food trends, may prove the
perfect setting for the next phase in Riese's campaign to make
people think about water in the same way they think about wine.
U.S. consumers spent $18.8 billion on bottled water last
year, more than any other nation, according to Euromonitor
International. And, the residents of drought-stricken California
are obsessed with all things water.
"For me, it's about taste," said Riese, who adds that the
flavor and character of water also is determined by terroir,
which covers such things as geology, soil and climate.
Water has been a decades-long fixation for German-born
Riese, who as a child loved traveling with his parents and
tasting the tap water at each destination. He parlayed that
singular interest into a career.
Riese debuted his first water menu in 2006 at First Floor
restaurant in Berlin. The public response: "Water tastings? Only
in Berlin."
He published Die Welt des Wassers (The World of Water) in
2009 and a year later earned his water sommelier certification
from the German Mineral Water Trade Association.
Riese, who may be America's only water sommelier, moved his
fine water campaign to sunny California in 2011. His 20-item
water menu, with selections ranging from $8 to $20 per bottle,
debuted at Ray's & Stark Bar at the Los Angeles County Museum of
Art two years later. Patina, a sister restaurant, got a similar
menu last fall and now offers a series of $50 per-person water
tastings.
Selections at a recent tasting included Iskilde, Danish
glacier water that evokes childhood memories of tasting
raindrops, and Roi, a high-magnesium water from Slovenia that
has a metallic flavor reminiscent of old-fashioned aspirin and
is used as a dietary supplement.
Also in the mix was Beverly Hills 9OH2O, a "lifestyle"
mountain spring water brand that Riese "crafted" with added
minerals to be an ideal water for pairing with wine and food.
Tasting attendee Colin Brown, 40, said he lost a big part of
the dining experience when he stopped drinking alcohol. He hoped
Riese's water menu might give some of that back by prompting
other restaurants to offer a selection of higher-end waters.
In the short term, though, he said the exposure to rare,
high-quality mineral waters had raised his bar.
"You can't go back," Brown said.
