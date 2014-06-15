WASHINGTON, June 15 One of the most historic
U.S. journalism sites will vanish after a Virginia county board
voted to demolish the building and parking garage central to the
Watergate political scandal of the 1970s.
The Arlington County Board agreed on Saturday to raze the
Rosslyn garage where FBI official Mark Felt secretly met with
Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward during the Watergate
scandal. The investigation led to President Richard Nixon's
resignation in 1974.
Felt was known for decades as Woodward's source "Deep
Throat."
The board voted to let Monday Properties replace its two
12-story, 1960s-era buildings with a residential tower and a
commercial building.
The county will save the historical marker it erected in
2011 at the garage. The landowner has pledged to create a
commemorative memorial to the Watergate events.
Tuesday will mark the 42nd anniversary of the June 17, 1972
break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at
the Watergate complex, which sparked the whole scandal.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)