By Elizabeth Dilts
| NEW YORK, March 20
NEW YORK, March 20Giving back to their
communities has always been a challenge for pro athletes who get
rich quick, because they tend to lose the money even more
quickly. But even those who manage to build a substantial amount
of wealth have a hard time using it charitably in a way that
truly has a long-term impact.
Some celebrity athletes are turning to "impact investing," a
growing niche of do-gooder strategies that aim to put money
toward charitable causes but that would otherwise lack support.
Fund managers, of course, also aim to generate income in the
process.
The Turner Multifamily Impact Fund, a private-equity style
vehicle focused on preserving affordable housing, has lately
drawn financial support from NBA All Star Chris Paul.
He joins former World No. 1 tennis player Andre Agassi and
Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who have invested in
other funds and projects run by the parent company, Turner
Impact Capital and its founder, Bobby Turner. Their
contributions work with dollars from hedge fund billionaire Bill
Ackman, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and actress Eva Longoria.
In an interview with Reuters, Paul said he was frustrated by
the feeling that giving away his own millions only "put a
Band-Aid on a situation." As a point guard for the Los Angeles
Clippers, he has earned money not just from the 5-year, $107.3
million contract he signed in 2013, but also from lucrative
endorsements for companies like Nike and State Farm
Insurance.
Paul is worth an estimated $30 million, according to Forbes.
"We were doing basketball courts here or there, we'd always
do giveaways during the holidays, and we did 10 computer labs,"
Paul said, referring to a few of the projects the Chris Paul
Family Foundation has organized for disadvantaged kids. "But at
times, philanthropy can be frustrating."
Whether impact investing is more successful than pure
charitable giving is unclear.
Unlike simply giving money away, impact investing does
provide a return, which could enable philanthropists to sustain
or grow their charitable giving. But broadly speaking, impact
funds have delivered lower returns than straightforward stock or
bond market indexes, according to data from the Global Impact
Investing Network, a trade group.
The funds also charge higher fees than traditional
investment tools like mutual funds and index funds, because of
the amount of work that goes into the investments, such as
scouting apartment complexes for affordable housing funds.
But impact investing proponents argue that analyzing
financial returns alone is misguided.
That is because they are more concerned with whether their
money is achieving an outcome, like preserving affordable
housing in a gentrifying neighborhood, than whether the
investment generates a certain profit. Around 40 percent of
impact investors polled by Global Impact said they seek below-
market returns.
Counter-intuitively, funds that deliver below-market returns
may be the most successful because it indicates they would not
otherwise receive funding, said Paul Brest, a professor at
Stanford University who teaches courses on impact investing.
"That's the sweet spot for impact investing, because by
definition, ordinary investors are not going to invest in that,"
he said.
Reduced Rent for Services
There were over 400 impact investing funds and products,
with $31 billion in committed money, in 2015, the latest year
for which data is available from Global Impact.
Run by former hedge-fund manager Bobby Turner, the Turner
Multifamily Impact Fund launched in 2015 and raised $264 million
in capital. It has so far acquired nine garden-style apartment
complexes on the outskirts of cities like Dallas, Austin and Las
Vegas, according to the fund's website.
"We're trying to give housing to people who make too much
money for subsidized housing but do not make enough for luxury
rentals or home ownership," Turner told Reuters.
The apartments are mostly filled with tenants who earn up to
80 percent of an area's median income, and rent is no more than
35 percent of a tenant's salary.
To make the investment sustainable, Turner said tenant
turnover must be kept low. The fund tries to do that by
providing additional services like community watch groups, free
tutoring and on-site clinics run by other residents who work in
law enforcement, healthcare or education and receive half-price
rent for running these programs.
At the Turner-owned Regency Pointe Apartments, a cluster of
two-story red brick apartments 10 miles from Washington D.C.,
the typical tenant would earn $54,666 a year, according to U.S.
Census data. Rent for a three-bedroom starts at $1,456 a month,
according to the complex's website.
The fund is aiming for 10 to 12 percent returns net of all
fees over the next few years by keeping tenant turnover and
insurance costs low. Turner's firm does not disclose fees, but
generally speaking, industry sources said similar, private
equity-style funds typically charge annual management fees of
1.5 to 2 percent of assets, plus 20 percent of profits.
A benchmark generated by Global Impact Investing Network
shows impact funds generated 5.58 percent returns over 15 years
ending last June. The benchmark underperformed stock and bond
market indexes across all timeframes it measures.
But people involved in the Turner fund said they are less
worried about financial returns than tackling an affordable
housing shortage in big cities.
"In order to really impact change," Paul said, "it costs."
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)