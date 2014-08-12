(Adds details and total number of sales assistants)
NEW YORK Aug 12 UBS Wealth Americas, the
U.S.-based brokerage arm of UBS AG, is letting go
about 75 sales assistants, a spokeswoman at the firm said
Tuesday.
The assistants, known as client service associates, handle
customer inquiries and prepare paperwork for the firm's
approximately 7,000 financial advisers, and are considered
fundamental to helping brokers' productivity. Some are paid
directly by advisers while others get most of their pay from the
firm.
The layoffs began about a week ago and are ongoing, said the
spokeswoman, Karina Byrne. A small number involve employees who
are retiring and are not being replaced. The layoffs affect a
small number of the firm's approximately 3,000 service
associates nationwide, but "are part of our ongoing review of
costs and resources," she said.
Expenses at UBS Wealth Americas, an outgrowth of the firm
formerly known as PaineWebber, jumped 8 percent to $1.7 billion
on legal, compensation and recruting costs last quarter, while
results at its parent bank also were marred by regulatory
issues.
UBS, like other large Swiss banks, has been cutting certain
trading operations and taking the ax to peripheral areas as it
scrambles to meet new bank capital requirements and deal with
the demise of Switzerland as a tax haven for the very wealthy.
UBS Wealth Management Americas Chief Executive Bob McCann
has guided the broker-dealer back to profitability since he took
over in 2009 by cutting the brokerage force almost 40 percent
from its pre-financial crisis levels while recruiting top
brokers from rival firms. He also has focused advisers on
soliciting ultra-wealthy clients and steering them to sales of
mortgages, insurance and loans to supplement standard investment
products.
In May, McCann reorganized his management team - most of
whom had worked with him when he ran Merrill Lynch's retail
brokerage business - and said in a memo that his top aide will
be further "realigning the field leadership structure to create
greater accountability."
The layoffs follow a quarter in which the brokerage's pretax
operating profit fell 3 percent as compensation and recruiting
costs were up 8 percent each. UBS Wealth Americas had $2.99
billion of "forgivable" recruitment loans to brokers on its
books as of June 30.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)