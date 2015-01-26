Jan 26 United Airlines said on Monday it will cancel all of its Tuesday flights from the New York area, Boston and Philadelphia as a potentially historic blizzard rips through the Northeast.

The carrier said its operations at other airports throughout the Northeast will be affected as well. Certain Monday evening flights will be delayed and canceled because of the weather conditions, it added.

United is waiving change fees to rebook travel for affected customers, the release said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)