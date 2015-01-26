Jan 26 American Airlines Group has canceled all late afternoon and evening flights scheduled for Monday from the New York area, Philadelphia and Boston as a major winter storm bears down on the northeast, spokeswoman Andrea Huguely said.

The cancellations affect flights of American Airlines, US Airways and all regional partners, Huguely said in an email. The company plans to resume operations "as soon as it is safe to do so," she said.

As of early Monday afternoon, the company had canceled 626 flights that were scheduled for Monday and 970 scheduled for Tuesday, she said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)