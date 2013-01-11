By Brandon Lowrey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 11 An Arctic air mass sent
temperatures plunging across California, forcing the 17-hour
closure of a key interstate highway through the mountains north
of Los Angeles and threatening citrus crops in the state's vast
central valleys, authorities said on Friday.
Temperatures throughout the state fell by as much as 20
degrees Fahrenheit (11 degrees Celsius) below normal, allowing
snow to accumulate at elevations as low as 1,500 feet (457
meters), the National Weather Service reported.
Although no further snow was expected to fall over the
weekend, temperatures were expected to continue to drop on
Saturday before gradually warming into next week, the weather
service said.
About 4 inches (10 cm) of snow fell on Thursday on a winding
stretch of the Interstate 5 known as the Grapevine, which passes
through mountains between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, prompting
authorities to shut down the north-south artery for 17 hours
beginning Thursday afternoon.
Stranded motorists packed motels on either side of the
Grapevine overnight. California Highway Patrol officers reopened
the roadway at about 9 a.m. local time on Friday and began
escorting cars along the treacherous route, CHP Officer Mike
Harris said.
Precise weather conditions along the Grapevine during the
freeze were not recorded, but neighboring areas posted
temperatures in the mid-20s Fahrenheit, said Stuart Seto, a
forecaster for the National Weather Service.
In the San Joaquin Valley, a major agricultural area, low
temperatures in the teens threatened to kill citrus crops, which
are in danger of perishing whenever the mercury falls below 28
degrees, said meteorologist Jeff Barlow said.
The Weather Service alerted farmers to the danger so they
could take precautions, but there may still be a heavy loss.
"They won't be able to save all of the crops," Barlow said.
"This is going to be a pretty significant freeze event for the
central California citrus crops."
In normally temperate San Diego, temperatures were expected
to reach 39 degrees on Friday night, closer to the record low of
34 degrees set in 1888 than the normal 59 degrees, said Robert
Balfour, a National Weather Service forecaster.
"The rest of the country is probably laughing at us, saying,
'You call that cold?'" Balfour said.