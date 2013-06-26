CHICAGO, June 26 Torrential rains in the Chicago area, resulting in over five inches in some places, have prompted flash flood warnings, airport and commuter train delays, and more severe storms are expected later on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple flash flood warnings for counties in northern Illinois, northwestern Indiana and southeastern Wisconsin.

At O'Hare International Airport, one of the nation's busiest, some airlines are experiencing delays of more than an hour for both inbound and outbound flights, according to the city's department of aviation. More delays and cancellations are possible later in the day.

Metra, the Chicago area's commuter rail service, has also reported delays of more than an hour on one of its lines. Part of one line north of the city was shut down due to flooding.

Parts of some arterial roads were closed on Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to the Illinois State Police.

The risk of storms will continue on Wednesday, with the biggest threat in eastern Illinois, Indiana, and parts of Kentucky and Ohio. The storms could include large hail, flash flooding and damaging winds of more than 60 mph, according to Accuweather.com. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Carol Bishopric)