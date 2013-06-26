By Mary Wisniewski
| CHICAGO, June 26
CHICAGO, June 26 Torrential rains in the Chicago
area, resulting in over five inches in some places, have
prompted flash flood warnings, airport and commuter train
delays, and more severe storms are expected later on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple flash flood
warnings for counties in northern Illinois, northwestern Indiana
and southeastern Wisconsin.
At O'Hare International Airport, one of the nation's
busiest, some airlines are experiencing delays of more than an
hour for both inbound and outbound flights, according to the
city's department of aviation. More delays and cancellations are
possible later in the day.
Metra, the Chicago area's commuter rail service, has also
reported delays of more than an hour on one of its lines. Part
of one line north of the city was shut down due to flooding.
Parts of some arterial roads were closed on Wednesday
morning due to flooding, according to the Illinois State Police.
The risk of storms will continue on Wednesday, with the
biggest threat in eastern Illinois, Indiana, and parts of
Kentucky and Ohio. The storms could include large hail, flash
flooding and damaging winds of more than 60 mph, according to
Accuweather.com.
