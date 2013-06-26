(Adds Wisconsin emergency declaration, flooding in Iowa)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, June 26 Torrential rains slammed
Illinois and other Midwest states on Wednesday, triggering flash
flood warnings and causing flight cancellations, commuter train
delays and road closings.
Up to 5 inches (12.7 cm) of rain fell in some places and the
National Weather Service warned residents in the region to brace
for more downpours and possibly severe thunderstorms Wednesday
night.
The weather service issued multiple flash flood and flood
warnings for counties in northern Illinois, northwestern Indiana
and southeastern Wisconsin.
The storms, which threatened eastern Illinois, Indiana, and
parts of Kentucky and Ohio, could include large hail, flash
flooding and damaging winds of more than 60 mph (96 km),
AccuWeather.com said.
At O'Hare International Airport, one of the nation's
busiest, 403 inbound and outbound flights had been canceled by
Wednesday evening, according to the site FlightAware.com which
tracks delays and cancellations.
The heavy rain also caused hour-plus delays for other
flights, according to the city's aviation department.
Metra, the Chicago area's commuter rail service, also
reported delays of more than an hour on one of its lines. Part
of one line north of the city was shut due to flooding.
Parts of some arterial roads were closed on Wednesday
morning due to flooding, according to the Illinois State Police.
In Wisconsin, Governor Scott Walker declared a state of
emergency in seven southwestern counties after touring flood
damaged areas on Wednesday.
Several communities in northeastern Iowa on the Wapsipinicon
River were also dealing with flooding. In Independence,
volunteers filled sandbags to avert flooding and local officials
closed several roads.
Grandstand and grounds events were canceled on Wednesday at
the Linn County Fair due to possible flooding along the
Wapsipinicon River.
