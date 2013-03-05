By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, March 4
DENVER, March 4 Whiteout conditions from heavy
snow and high winds caused two major traffic pile-ups on Monday
involving more than 50 vehicles in total in the Colorado
mountains near the ski resort of Vail, authorities said.
Three people were hospitalized from a 25-vehicle chain-
reaction crash that closed a stretch of Interstate 70, the
Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "None of the
injuries were reported to be serious," the statement said.
A second pile-up about 17 miles (27 km) away on the same
interstate involved 29 vehicles, with no reported injuries, the
sheriff's office said.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said several
portions of the interstate along the mountain corridor about 100
miles (160 km) west of Denver were closed for several hours on
Monday afternoon following the accidents. The highway was
reopened in both directions by 5:30 p.m. local time.
The snow was part of a fast-moving storm that swept through
Colorado, dumping up to foot (30 cm) of white stuff in the
north-central mountains, and dusting the ground in the Denver
metropolitan area.
The National Weather issued a winter snow advisory in effect
until early Monday evening for the north-central Colorado
mountains, warning that blowing snow was limiting visibility
and making travel in the high country hazardous.
On average, March is Colorado's snowiest month, the weather
service said.
(Editing by Steve Gorman, Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)