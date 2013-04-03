DENVER, April 2 Multiple vehicle crashes caused
by an early spring snowstorm near the ski resort of Vail
prompted the closure of a major interstate through the Colorado
Rocky Mountains on Tuesday, officials said.
A 25-mile stretch of Interstate 70 was closed in both
directions for several hours late Tuesday afternoon about 75
miles west of Denver, the Colorado Department of Transportation
reported on its website.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid said a series of
wrecks and cars sliding off the highway prompted authorities to
close the highway from Frisco to Vail.
The interstate was closed so emergency personnel and tow
trucks could access the scene and there were reports of some
minor injuries, he said.
Reid said some motorists were not prepared for the storm that
created winter weather driving conditions in the high country.
"Once one starts, it's hard to control," Reid said.
Westbound lanes of the highway were re-opened by early
evening, but eastbound traffic was still closed off, the
transportation department said.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)