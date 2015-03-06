By Jilian Mincer
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. consumers battered by the
wretched winter weather still afflicting much of the eastern
half of the country have responded by ordering in rather than
eating out, flying more frequently to Florida and cutting out
trips to the mall, according to a Reuters review of company
data.
Cities ranging from Chicago to Bangor, Maine, set all time
records for the lowest February temperatures. Boston got more
than 100 inches of snow, crippling mass transit and prompting
the system's head to quit. Lexington, Kentucky, is covered in
more than 20 inches of snow, the result of the biggest snowstorm
since 1943. In Miami, it was 83 under sunny skies on Thursday.
Still, it's not all misery, all the time. While the
relentless weather has dented traffic and sales for restaurants
and mall retailers and frustrated delivery firms like United
Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, it's
increased sales of snow shovels and rock salt from local
hardware stores as well as Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Cos
.
"Cold is like gold," said Matthew Maloney, the chief
executive of online meal delivery service GrubHub Inc ,
based in Chicago and New York and affiliated with about 30,000
restaurants. In the afternoon before winter storm Juno hit the
Northeast at the end of January, GrubHub's orders rose 45
percent, with cheese pizza and hot chocolate orders more than
doubling, according to company data provided to Reuters.
If and when the weather gets nicer, the home improvement
stores will look forward to customers looking to fix damaged
lawns, gardens and siding. Carmakers, who posted disappointing
February sales, could rebound if consumers opt to replace less
reliable or damaged vehicles. Clothing stores may languish
further if temperatures don't rise soon enough to persuade
shoppers it's time to buy spring apparel.
"If people look outside and see walls of snow, they're not
going to buy a t-shirt," said Simeon Siegel, an analyst at
Nomura.
February shopper traffic in the U.S. fell 12.5 percent
compared with same month last year, and sales overall fell 10.4
percent, according to RetailNext, a research firm.
The decline could have been worse if more of the storms
occurred on the weekends because that's when shoppers restock
groceries and visit the malls, analysts said.
At Amazon.com, the top sellers on Thursday included
humidifiers, snow melt products and a $19.99 device called the
Paw Plunger, used to clean Fido's paws, the company said.
Some restaurants will make up for lost sales through
deliveries, but not everyone offers those services, and
employees working from home because of the weather won't eat out
either, said Chris G. Christopher, a global economist at IHS
Consumer Markets in Boston.
"People are also skipping dates and family dining at
restaurants," he said.
Some Americans sought warmer surroundings. While online
travel bookings rose 3 percent in January compared with last
year, reservations for travel to the U.S. southeast, including
Florida, soared 24 percent, according to internal data provided
by the U.S. Travel Association. Did we mention, it's 83 in
Miami?
(Reporting By Jilian Mincer. Editing by Michele Gershberg and
John Pickering)