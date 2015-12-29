NEW YORK Dec 29 The worst snowstorm to hit West
Texas in more than 30 years has brought much-needed moisture to
parched farmland in the top U.S. growing cotton state,
potentially helping to boost yields next year and encouraging
farmers to increase acreage.
With the harvest complete, farmers say there is little
chance of major damage to the current crop which is currently
being ginned, but precipitation will help prepare the land for
sowing in the spring after years of drought.
"I don't remember one like this," said Mark Williams, a
farmer in Farwell, Texas, who finished his harvest of around
9,000 bales just before Thanksgiving.
While farmers would still need a "planting rain" before
sowing seed in May, the snow would give added moisture to soil,
he said.
Steady rains in Texas have helped crops this year, offering
some respite from a years-long drought in the state that
produces 40 percent of U.S. cotton, and pressuring prices
.
Cotton futures have fallen by more than two-thirds since
2011, when a prolonged dry spell devastated crops, alongside
strong buying from China, propelled prices to their highest
since the U.S. Civil War in 1861. They are currently languishing
below 70 cents per lb.
Lubbock, Texas, the heart of the state's cotton industry,
received more than 11 inches of snow over the weekend, the
largest snow event since 1983.
"Water's water, but snow's real good," said Jobe Moss, a
broker with MCM Inc in Lubbock, remembering similarly heavy snow
in December 2004, which led to a bumper crop the following year.
In 2005/06, the country grew almost 24 million bales of
cotton, the highest on records going back to 1962.
"It goes right into the ground and gives the ground enough
time to absorb it all," Moss said.
Williams planted 4,000 acres of cotton on his farm this year
and said he expects improved yields in the 2016/17 crop, which
he will plant in the spring after rains this fall and the recent
snowfall.
He expects to devote more acreage to cotton.
The strong winds that came with this storm blew some of the
snow into ditches and off the roads, leaving other portions
without snow and leaving many cattle missing.
Still, with this year's strong El Nino pattern likely to
bring more precipitation to the region, he is expecting more
storms.
"Maybe next time it will fall straight down instead of
sideways," he said.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)