CHICAGO Dec 16 Frigid temperatures are expected
in the U.S. Plains and Midwest in the coming days, and roughly
20 percent of the Plains hard red winter wheat crop is
vulnerable to damage, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Friday.
Also at risk is up to 10 percent of the soft red winter
wheat in the Midwest, said David Streit, a meteorologist with
the Commodity Weather Group.
Temperatures in the Plains are expected to fall to minus 5
to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 to minus 23 Celsius)
late on Saturday and early Sunday.
"Probably at least 20 percent of the wheat is at risk. It's
mainly southern Nebraska, and northern and western Kansas that
are my concern areas. Those areas are likely to have very little
in the way of snow cover," Streit said.
The cold reaches the Midwest by Sunday and Monday, but snow
should blanket the region a day earlier, on Saturday, insulating
most of the soft wheat crop.
"Snow cover in northern (Midwest) areas should protect wheat
from winterkill as cold conditions return this weekend. However,
some spotty damage is still possible in west central Illinois,
northern Missouri and southwest Iowa Sunday and Monday
mornings," MDA Weather Services said in a note to clients.
Plains farmers grow hard red winter wheat, the most common
U.S. wheat class, which is used to make bread. The Midwest
produces soft red winter wheat, used for crackers and snack
foods.
Both are planted in autumn and go dormant during the winter
before resuming growth in the spring. Wheat is typically at its
hardiest during the winter months, but plants can be damaged if
temperatures dip below minus 5 F for several hours. The extent
of any damage is difficult to assess until springtime.
Soil can protect the plants, but the cold tends to penetrate
dry soils more easily. The latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor
report showed moderate drought across the western third of
Kansas.
The cold should ease after Monday.
"We are probably going to be free of winterkill threats for
at least a couple weeks," Streit said.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Tom Brown)