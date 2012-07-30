* Further stress on US corn and soybean crops
* No soaking rainfall seen for next 10 days
* Corn and soybean prices soar again on drought
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, July 30 Dry and hot weather in the U.S.
Midwest for the next week or two will further erode crop
conditions, trimming this year's corn and soybean crop
production, an agricultural meteorologist forecast Monday.
"It looks like a continued trend of below-average
precipitation in the Midwest for the next week to 10 days," said
John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring.
Temperatures this week will warm into the upper 80s to low
90s degrees Fahrenheit, with only a few light showers in the
east on Monday and some rainfall later in the week, he said.
"There are no widespread soaking rains in sight. Thursday
and Friday there could be scattered showers, and by the weekend
from 0.30 to 0.80 inch with coverage of about 75 to 80 percent,"
Dee said. "There won't be as much stress as recently, but crops
will continue to deteriorate."
There were mixed signals for the weather early next week,
with some weather models showing some rain but others indicating
that the dryness would continue.
Rains brought some relief from drought in the northern and
eastern Midwest, but overall crops will continue to suffer from
the worst drought in more than 50 years, especially in the
central and southern Corn Belt.
A lessened U.S. harvest was raising worries about the
ability of the world's largest food exporter to meet the needs
of food processors, livestock producers and ethanol makers. The
lack of rain was also drying up waterways and slowing river
shipments of commodities to export ports on the Gulf of Mexico.
Corn and soybean conditions have been on a rapid skid this
summer, falling to their worst conditions since the last U.S.
drought of 1988. Crop specialists expect the U.S. Department of
Agriculture to report another drop in conditions in its weekly
crop report released later on Monday.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Monday said recent rains
had scaled down the driest areas to about 40 percent of the
Midwest soybeans for much of this week.
But "the return of drier conditions to the central and
southwestern belt will allow concerns to quickly return to at
least half of the belt," CWG said.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn futures were up more than
20 cents per bushel, or 2.69 percent, and soybeans up 35 cents,
or 2 percent, on Monday as investors bought on fears of a crop
shortfall in the U.S. this year.
(Reporting By Sam Nelson)