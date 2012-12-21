* Ten or more inches of rain needed to break drought
* Snowfall left only 0.50-1.00 inch of moisture
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Dec 21 The first major snow storm of
winter did little to ease the worst drought in more than 50
years in the crop growing U.S. Central Plains and Midwest, while
snarling traffic and hampering feeding and transportation of
livestock.
MDA EarthSat Weather meteorologist Kyle Tapley said six to
12 inches or more snow fell from Nebraska into Wisconsin during
the past two days, the equivalent of about 0.50 inch to 1.00
inch of rain, that will help ease but not eliminate drought
worries.
Tapley said roughly 10 inches of moisture or rainfall would
be needed in a large portion of the Plains and Midwest to break
the drought of 2012 that trimmed crop production and sapped soil
moisture reserves.
"The snow put a small dent in the drought and I don't see
any moisture for next week," Tapley said.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) said the snow favored
Wisconsin, far eastern Iowa, far northwestern Illinois and
west-central Michigan on Thursday with better than a foot of
snow in Wisconsin.
"Another storm over the weekend into early next week will
bring rain to the Delta and Southeast and a chance for snow near
the Ohio River Valley," said CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor.
Widenor said prospects for more rain or snow in the southern
Plains hard red winter wheat producing states were more limited
on Friday.
But there could be some light rain or snow in the area on
Tuesday but "this would provide only limited additional drought
relief," Widenor said.
Winterkill threats for wheat and frost threats for Florida
citrus are still limited, despite cooling the next two weeks,
according to CWG's advisory on Friday.
(Reporting By Sam Nelson; Editing by Grant McCool)