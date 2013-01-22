* Drought worrisome for 2013 U.S. crops
* Plains wheat most affected
* Cold snap confined to areas away from wheat belt
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Jan 22 Dry weather persists in the U.S.
Plains and western Midwest leading to concern about the fate of
the 2013 U.S. hard red winter wheat crop and seedings of the
corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Tuesday.
"The main issue in North America is the dryness in the
southern Plains," said John Dee, a meteorologist for Global
Weather Monitoring.
Dee said it would be dry in the Plains and Midwest this week
followed by light precipitation of 0.20 inch to 0.60 inch early
next week then it would turn dry again.
The cold snap this week likely did not cause any harm to the
winter wheat crop because the coldest readings were north and
east of the wheat growing areas.
"The coldest readings of zero or below were confined to
north of a line from Omaha to Des Moines to Milwaukee," he said.
Commodity Weather Group meteorologist Joel Widenor on
Tuesday said very little precipitation was noted over the
weekend in the United States, and the Ohio River region would be
about the only area to receive showers over the next 10 days.
"Relief is unlikely in the next two weeks for drought areas
in the northwestern Midwest," Widenor said.
Last week's U.S. drought monitor showed some relief brought
on by showers in portions of the United States, but the drought
expanded in parts of the U.S. Plains.
Nearly 60 percent of the contiguous United States was in at
least "moderate" drought as of Jan. 15, according to the drought
monitor.
Officials in north-central Oklahoma declared a state of
emergency due to record-low reservoir conditions. Public and
private interests throughout the central United States hardest
hit by drought were examining measures to try to cope with
ongoing drought.
The government this month declared much of the central and
southern U.S. Wheat Belt a natural disaster area due to
persistent drought threatening the winter wheat harvest.
In its first disaster declaration of the new year, the U.S
Department of Agriculture made growers in large portions of four
major wheat-growing states - Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and
Texas - eligible for low-interest emergency loans.
(Reporting By Sam Nelson; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)