By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Jan 29 Dry weather continues in the far
western portion of the drought-stricken U.S. Plains while
crop-friendly rainfall is moving into the west-central and
southeast Midwest, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Tuesday.
"There will be a lot of rain in the Midwest and northern
Delta today and tomorrow and the rain will spread into the
southeast Plains ... eastern Kansas and eastern Oklahoma," said
Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.
Keeney said there should be some light snowfall in North
Central Kansas and South Central Nebraska on Tuesday then it
will turn dry for the rest of the week in the balance of the
Midwest and Plains.
Another cold snap is poised to move into the U.S. Midwest
and Plains late in the week, dropping temperatures to zero
(degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas but "there should be no
threat of winterkill damage," Keeney said.
Winter wheat conditions across the Plains worsened in
January as the drought in that key production region showed no
signs of ending, according to reports by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS)
issued on Monday.
In Kansas, the top winter wheat-production state in the
country, the crop was rated 20 percent good to excellent as of
Jan. 27, down 4 percentage points from the end of December.
No areas of the state received more than an inch of moisture
during the past month, according to NASS's Kansas field office.
Temperatures around the state averaged 2 to 5 degrees above
normal, which further depleted moisture supplies in the soil.
Without rain or heavy snow before spring, millions of acres
of wheat could be ruined while corn and soybean seedings could
be threatened in the western Midwest, meteorologists and other
crop experts have said.
A climatology report issued last Thursday said there were no
signs of improvement for Kansas or neighboring farm
states.
Roughly 57.64 percent of the contiguous United States was in
at least "moderate" drought as of Jan. 22, an improvement from
58.87 percent a week earlier, according to last Thursday's
Drought Monitor report by a consortium of federal and state
climatology experts.
