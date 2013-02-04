* Welcomed moisture headed for Plains wheat crop
* Dry northwest Midwest to also see relief
* Drought worsened in January
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Feb 4 Crop-friendly moisture is
expected to arrive in the drought-stricken U.S. Plains and
northwest Midwest later this week, an agricultural meteorologist
said on Monday.
However, much more rainfall and/or snow cover will be needed
to provide significant relief from the worst drought in the
United States crop belt in more than 50 years, meteorologists
and crop experts have said.
"By the weekend there is some fairly meaningful
precipitation for the dry western areas of the Plains hard red
winter wheat area and heavier precipitation in the eastern
areas," said John Dee, a meteorologist for Global Weather
Monitoring.
Dee said the driest areas of the Plains could receive from
0.20 to 0.60 inch of moisture and the eastern Plains could
receive from 0.50 inch to 1.00 inch. "There also will be up to
an inch in the dry area of the northwest Midwest," he said.
Without rain or heavy snow before spring, millions of acres
of wheat could be ruined, while corn and soybean seedings could
be threatened in the western Midwest, according to
meteorologists and other crop experts.
The unrelenting drought gripping key farming states in the
U.S. Plains shows no signs of abating, and it will take a deluge
of snow or rain to restore critical moisture to farmland before
spring planting of new crops, a climate expert said on Thursday.
"It's not a pretty picture," said climatologist Mark Svoboda
of the University of Nebraska's Drought Mitigation Center.
Precipitation in the Plains region has been 3 inches to 6
inches shy of normal levels since October, and some areas are
nearly 16 inches short of much-needed moisture over the last
nine months, Svoboda said.
The drought that last year ranked as the worst in roughly 50
years is still entrenched in the nation's mid-section. This
month was considered the worst January in terms of drought over
the 13 years that a consortium of federal and state climatology
experts have been monitoring drought levels and issuing regular
"Drought Monitor" reports, Svoboda added.
"The January number is the highest amount of coverage for
the U.S. since we've been doing this," he said.
Thursday's Drought Monitor report showed severe drought
still gripping 87.25 percent of the High Plains, unchanged from
the prior week. Fully 100 percent of the land area in Kansas,
Colorado, Nebraska and Oklahoma remained engulfed in severe
drought or worse, according to the Drought Monitor.
The Plains states are key crop production areas,
particularly for hard red winter wheat, an important
bread-making crop. And they are critical areas for cattle and
other livestock production.
Overall, 57.68 percent of the contiguous United States was
in at least "moderate" drought as of Jan. 29, a slightly worse
situation than the previous week's tally of 57.64 percent.
Exceptional drought expanded slightly to 6.37 percent, up from
6.36 percent of the country.
(Additional reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing
by Maureen Bavdek)