* Snow and rain helping relieve drought stress
* More moisture expected by the weekend
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, March 6 Drought-relieving and
crop-friendly snow fell on Tuesday from southern Minnesota and
eastern Iowa into the Ohio River Valley, leaving a blanket of 5
to 10 inches of wet snow, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Wednesday.
Additional moisture is expected later in the week that will
provide more relief to bone dry soils following the worst
drought in the United States in more than 50 years.
"A storm this weekend will bring rains to much of the
central and southeastern Plains before moving into the Midwest
and Delta," said Joel Widenor, a meteorologist for Commodity
Weather Group (CWG).
The weekend storm will provide needed relief to Nebraska,
northern Colorado, northern and eastern Kansas, Iowa and
Missouri, he said.
"The southwestern third of the Plains will receive less
moisture," Widenor said. Early fieldwork will be interrupted
mainly in the Delta, where one-half to 1.5 inches of rain is
likely, he said.
Winter wheat conditions improved across much of the U.S.
Plains last week following heavy snow that provided a
much-needed boost to soil moisture in areas that have been
suffering from drought, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Meteorologists said the significant winter snow and rain had
so far eliminated the drought conditions in an area roughly from
Illinois eastward.
But more moisture will be needed in April and May to nurse
the winter wheat crop to maturity and aid the soon-to-be-seeded
corn and soybean crops, meteorologists and crop experts have
said.
Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA Earthsat Weather, said
that as of early February, about 4 inches (10 cm) to 6 inches
(15 cm) of rain was needed in Kansas, the top producer of hard
red winter wheat, to bring the state out of drought status.
Up to 8 inches (20 cm) was needed in a pocket of severe
dryness in northeastern Kansas, a big corn- and grain
sorghum-growing area. Similar amounts were needed in Nebraska,
Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri and northern Illinois and
Indiana.
