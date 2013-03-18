* Showers, some snow for Midwest and Plains
* Moisture providing more relief from drought
* Cold snap not seen harming crops
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, March 18 Scattered showers are expected
in the northern and eastern U.S. Midwest over the next 24 hours
followed by drier and colder weather into the middle of next
week, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday.
"Temperatures will be below average, it's still too early to
worry about delays in plantings but it is that time of year that
you would rather have soils warming up," said John Dee, a
meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring.
Dee said the coldest readings in the Midwest and in the
Plains would fall into the teens (degrees Fahrenheit) to the 20s
F and 30s F.
"There is nothing threatening for crops, just colder than
average for this time of year," he said.
Dee said showers would cover much of Kansas and northern
Oklahoma Thursday and Friday, and on Sunday there would be snow
in most of Kansas, Oklahoma and northern Texas.
From 0.2 inch to 0.5 inch of rain can be expected late in
the week and from 1 to 5 inches of snow late in the weekend, he
said. "There is more welcome moisture, added relief from drought
and below average temperatures, but no threat to crops," Dee
said.
Drought continued to retreat in many areas of the U.S.
Plains as snow and rainfall replenished parched soils and gave
farmers and ranchers an improved outlook for crop and livestock
conditions, according to a report issued on Thursday.
Many U.S. states saw improvement in drought conditions, but
eight states continued to suffer from the worst level of
drought, dubbed "exceptional" by the Drought Monitor in a report
issued by a consortium of state and federal climatologists each
week.
Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA Weather Services said
that as of March 9, about 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) of rain was
needed in Kansas, the top producer of hard red winter wheat, to
bring the state out of drought status.
That was an improvement from early February when about 4
inches to 6 inches (10 to 15 cm) of rain was needed.
Up to 8 inches (20 cm) was needed in a pocket of severe
dryness in northeastern Kansas, a big corn- and grain
sorghum-growing area. Similar amounts were needed in nearly the
eastern third of Nebraska.
Northwest Iowa and south-central Minnesota needed from 4 to
6 inches (10 to 15 cm) to get soils back to normal moisture
levels.
Near-normal soil moisture was seen in most of Missouri and
all of Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
(Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)