* Moisture welcomed in drought areas
* Cold and wet conditions to slow corn seedings
* No threat of winterkill seen from cold snap
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, March 19 Below-normal temperatures and
wetter weather are expected in the U.S. crop belt over at least
the next two weeks, which will help boost depleted soil moisture
reserves but also slow early spring fieldwork and corn
plantings, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday.
"It looks like below normal temperatures on into the first
of April so there certainly won't be much planting done," said
Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services.
Keeney said low temperatures would range in the teens
(degrees Fahrenheit) to 20s F across a broad swath of the
Midwest corn and soybean growing region and in the U.S. Plains
hard red winter wheat belt.
"There shouldn't be any harm from winterkill, the coldest
readings will be in the north where there is a protective snow
cover," he said. Keeney said there would be rain by late week in
the Plains and the Delta and snow by Saturday in the northwest
Plains states including Nebraska and Kansas.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Tuesday said the wettest
areas in the next two weeks would be in the eastern Midwest
region of the Ohio river valley, keeping soil moisture abundant
for soft red winter wheat and ahead of corn seeding.
"Cool temperatures will continue to slow soils from warming
and will keep early seeding well behind last year's abnormally
fast pace," said CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor.
"Temperatures are unlikely to dip below winterkill
thresholds in any parts of the Plains. Wheat areas in much of
Kansas, Colorado and western Nebraska will benefit from rain and
snow Thursday through Saturday," Widenor said.
The condition of the hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas,
the biggest U.S. wheat production state, improved in the latest
week but farmers were still concerned about soil moisture
levels, according to government report.
The Kansas wheat crop was rated 29 percent good to excellent
as of March 17, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier,
according to the Kansas field office of the U.S. Agriculture
Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Most of the state received only light rain during the week
and top soil moisture was rated 49 percent short or very short.
In southern areas of the country, farmers were getting a
fast start on spring planting.
Corn seeding in Louisiana was 56 percent complete, up from
35 percent a year ago and well ahead of the five-year average
for mid-March of 21 percent. Rice planting was 25 percent
finished compared to the five-year average of 8 percent and
NASS's Louisiana office said weather conditions were excellent.
In Texas, 42 percent of the corn crop was planted, ahead of
the five-year average of 33 percent. Wheat was rated 16 percent
good to excellent and windy conditions depleted some of the
already sparse soil moisture during the past week.
