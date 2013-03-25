* Weekend storm helped ease drought stress
* More snow and rain expected next weekend
* Moisture expected first half of April
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, March 25 Crop-friendly snowfall and
some rain moved across much of the U.S. crop belt over the
weekend offering slight relief to the drought while a new storm
system is expected by late this week, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Monday.
"They had a little less than they would have liked in the
southwest," said John Dee, a meteorologist for Global Weather
Monitoring. "Only 2 inches of snow fell in southwest Kansas and
the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, but up to a foot of snow fell
in northwest Kansas and northeast Colorado."
Dee said 4 inches to 8 inches of snow was received across a
broad swath of Missouri and roughly the southern half of the
eastern Midwest.
"The southern Plains received about 0.30 inch to 0.80 inch
of moisture with isolated heavier amounts," he said. "There is
another system for the Plains that may move into the Midwest
late this week or by the weekend."
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) said drier weather would
return to the Plains and Midwest this week following the weekend
storm, but wetter conditions were expected during the first two
weeks of April.
"This will continue to aid winter wheat prospects, although
the southwestern quarter of the Plains wheat may still be
short-changed," said CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor.
Additionally, "the early April rains and cold weather will
continue to slow the northward expansion of corn seeding but
cool temperatures will begin to moderate," he said.
Light rains have helped reduce severe and extreme drought
conditions in portions of the U.S. Plains, but abnormally dry
weather lingered in the area that produces most of the country's
wheat, according to a weekly report issued on Thursday.
There was little rain in Texas, resulting in an expansion of
the state's "exceptional" dryness, the worst conditions as
classified by the Drought Monitor report issued by a consortium
of state and federal climatologists.
But in the top wheat growing state of Kansas, "extreme"
conditions moderated slightly even though the entire state as
well as the entire High Plains region, outside of part of North
Dakota, remains in a drought, the report stated.
The lack of rainfall and short top soil moisture levels
could stress the wheat crop and reduce yields at harvest. The
crop is ending its winter dormancy and recent below-normal
temperatures may also harm the young plants.
In a separate report on Thursday, the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration forecast an easing of drought
conditions and above-normal temperatures this spring in both the
Plains and Midwest regions.
