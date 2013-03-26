* Damage expected in far southwest Plains
* Texas/Okla Panhandles and southwest Kansas wheat likely
harmed
* Warmer weather by early Wednesday
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, March 26 A deep freeze early this week
likely harmed some of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat crop
that was in the jointing stage of development, adding to the
woes of a lingering drought, an agricultural meteorologist said
on Tuesday.
"It (freeze) was well within the parameters of damage in
southwest Kansas, the west Oklahoma Panhandle, far northwest
Texas and southeast Colorado," said Don Keeney, meteorologist
for MDA Weather Services.
Early morning temperatures for the past three days fell into
the single digits (degrees Fahrenheit) and teens in those areas,
Keeney said, and remained that low for six or seven hours.
"For damage to occur to jointing wheat, temperatures would
need to fall below 24 F for three or four hours, and we
certainly saw that," he said.
The low early Tuesday in Gage, Oklahoma in the heart of
wheat country was 15 degrees F and the low tomorrow morning will
be warming up to 32 F, Keeney said. "This is it for the real
cold weather, it should be 10 to 15 degrees warmer tomorrow," he
said.
Keeney said the low temperature early Tuesday fell to 10
degrees F in southeast Colorado, a geographic area that likely
would be comparable to Oklahoma for the growth stage of the
wheat plants.
The U.S. Department of Agricuture's (USDA) weekly Oklahoma
crop progress report released on Monday showed 41 percent of the
winter wheat crop was in the jointing stage of development.
Wheat plants in the Texas Panhandle likely are advanced beyond
that percentage and the crop in southwest Kansas is jointing as
well.
Travis Miller, an agronomist at Texas A&M University, told
Reuters late on Monday that the state "did not dodge a bullet.
It is a mess out there, both from freeze and drought."
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Tuesday said only "spotty"
damage is expected to jointing wheat in the Southern Plains and
emergent corn in eastern Texas from the lows in the 20s F this
morning.
"Recent rains have benefitted about two-thirds of the Plains
wheat and the southwestern third will remain at risk for
building dryness next month as jointing and early heading
occur," said CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor.
Wheat fields in key growing areas of Texas have been two to
three weeks ahead of normal maturity due to recent beneficial
moisture and warm conditions before the freeze that descended on
the Plains over the weekend.
Much of the new winter wheat crop in the U.S. Plains has
been struggling due to extended drought, making the young plants
vulnerable to wild weather fluctuations. Recent snow and rain
have improved conditions, but the crop generally is still seen
as likely to have much-shortened production potential.
"Wheat is a wreck looking for a place to happen," Miller
said.
The Texas Agricultural Statistics Service on Monday
afternoon said that the Texas winter wheat crop was rated 47
percent poor to very poor due to the drought, 34 percent fair
and 19 percent good to excellent.
Kansas wheat was rated 31 percent poor to very poor, with 40
percent fair and 29 percent good to excellent. The Oklahoma crop
was rated 33 percent poor to very poor, 41 percent fair and 26
percent good to excellent, according to state agricultural
officials.
