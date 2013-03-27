* Showers in early April to ease drought stress
CHICAGO, March 27 Scattered showers are likely
late Thursday into the weekend in the central and southeastern
U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region, which will provide
further relief from drought stress, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Wednesday.
"This will continue to add moisture for about two-thirds of
the Plains, but the southwest third will remain under drought
stress," said Commodity Weather Group meteorologist Joel
Widenor.
The rainfall will extend into the northern Delta and
Tennessee River Valley, and additional rain is expected in the
Plains and Midwest off-and-on during the first two weeks of
April, he said.
"The frequent showers will combine with cool temperatures to
slow corn seedings," Widenor said. Cold weather early Wednesday
brought frost to the Delta, with scattered freeze damage to
early emerged corn in southern Mississippi, he said.
"The outlook for next week is cooler, but no additional
damage threats to corn or wheat are expected," Widenor said.
Freezing temperatures earlier this week probably harmed some
of the wheat in portions of Texas and Oklahoma, meteorologists
said.
The cold snap added to woes stemming from the worst drought
in more than 50 years that continues to hamper growth and
development of the hard red winter wheat crop.
Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services, said
that as of Saturday, 6 to 8 inches of rain were needed to bring
soil moisture levels back to normal in much of eastern Nebraska
and a corner of northeast Kansas, while 2 to 4 inches were
needed in the balance of the central Plains and about the
western half of Iowa. Soil moisture levels had returned to
normal in an area from eastern Iowa and Missouri eastward.
Light rains have helped reduce severe and extreme drought
conditions in portions of the U.S. Plains, but abnormally dry
weather lingered in the area that produces most of the country's
wheat, according to a weekly report issued on Thursday.
There was little rain in Texas, resulting in an expansion of
the state's area of "exceptional" dryness, the worst condition
as classified by the Drought Monitor report issued by a
consortium of state and federal climatologists.
But in the top wheat-growing state of Kansas, "extreme"
conditions moderated slightly even though the entire state as
well as the entire High Plains region, outside of part of North
Dakota, remains in a drought, the report stated.
The lack of rainfall and short top soil moisture levels
could stress the wheat crop and reduce yields at harvest. The
crop is ending its winter dormancy, and recent below-normal
temperatures may also harm the young plants.
In a separate report on Thursday, the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration forecast an easing of drought
conditions and above-normal temperatures this spring in both the
Plains and Midwest regions.
