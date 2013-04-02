* Rains next two weeks in most of Plains and Midwest
* Rains to benefit wheat
* Winter wheat off to worst start in 11 years
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, April 2 Rainfall over the next two
weeks in the U.S. Plains and Midwest will help ease drought
stress on the winter wheat crop but also slow spring fieldwork
and early corn plantings, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Tuesday.
"It will be good for the Plains but not so good for the
Midwest," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
Karst said cooler temperatures were keeping soil conditions
too cold for corn planting, and rains totaling 0.75 inch to 1.50
inches or more Sunday through Thursday of next week would
prevent seedings of the crop in the lower Midwest.
However, "the dry areas of the Plains also will get the
rains, which will help," he said. Showers were expected to begin
Tuesday and Wednesday in southern Kansas and Oklahoma, with
additional rainfall anticipated in the Plains Saturday through
early next week, he said.
"Dry areas also will get rain," Karst said. "It should be a
beneficial week for the Plains. Some of the crop is damaged
beyond repair, but there will be a definite improvement in
conditions."
The worst drought in more than 50 years has left the U.S.
Plains wheat crop struggling against dry soils. Rains now will
help the crop get off to a better start following its break from
winter dormancy.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop
progress report released on Monday that 34 percent of the winter
wheat crop was in good to excellent condition, down from 58
percent in that category a year ago.
Winter wheat is off to its worst start in early April in 11
years, hobbled by low soil moisture in the southern Plains, even
as storms in recent weeks brought precipitation to a few areas.
Corn planting expanded in a few southern states, although
soil temperatures in the core states of Iowa and Illinois remain
too cold for seeding, the USDA said.
Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA Weather Services, said
that as of March 23, 6 to 8 inches of rain were needed to bring
soil moisture levels back to normal in much of eastern Nebraska
and a corner of northeast Kansas, while 2 to 4 inches were
needed in the balance of the central Plains and western Iowa.
Soil moisture levels had returned to normal in an area from
eastern Iowa and Missouri eastward.
Recent snowstorms and rainfall have helped diminish drought
in the U.S. Plains and other parched areas of the United States,
according to a report issued on Thursday.
Eight states continued to have some areas suffering from the
worst level of drought, dubbed "exceptional" by the Drought
Monitor, a report issued by a consortium of state and federal
climatologists each week. But those areas were shrinking.
