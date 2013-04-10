* Winter wheat in southwest Plains likely harmed
* Rains and snow keep spring fieldwork at a minimum
* Moisture to help ease drought stress
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, April 10 Freezing temperatures early on
Wednesday likely harmed winter wheat in the southwest Plains,
while rain and snow in the Plains and Midwest slowed or stalled
corn plantings even as they eased drought stress, an
agricultural meteorologist said.
"There was probably some damage to wheat, it dropped to the
teens (degrees Fahrenheit) to low 20s F in the Texas Panhandle
and down to 12 F this morning in southeast Colorado," said Andy
Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
Karst said the cold snap harmed wheat from southwest Kansas
into western Oklahoma and into the Texas Panhandle.
"It will be cold again tomorrow, so there will probably be
more damage," he said.
Heavy snowfall blanketed the northern Midwest at mid-week
with 20 inches of snow in Valentine, Nebraska and 6.0 inches to
12.0 inches or more elsewhere, according to Karst.
Rains of 1.0 to 2.0 inches or more covered most of the
western Midwest and the rainfall will move into the eastern
Midwest Wednesday and Thursday, he said.
"Moisture in the western Midwest will be beneficial, it
won't end the drought but it will add to soil moisture levels,"
Karst said.
Delays in corn plantings will be widespread this week and
only sporadic seedings will take place next week.
"This will shut down plantings for now, and next week, there
may be rain off-and-on which will slow fieldwork," he said.
U.S. farmers are not happy with the cold and snow that may
be causing more harm to their winter wheat crop but the April
showers are being welcomed following the worst drought in over
50 years that trimmed crop output last year and has been
stressing the winter wheat crop.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said 36
percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good to excellent
condition, up from 34 percent a week ago but well below the
year-ago rating of 61 percent.
The drought has taken a toll on the winter wheat crop that
has broken away from its winter dormant or hibernation status
and is now growing, leaving it vulnerable to harm from cold
weather or another spate of dryness.
Drought conditions are retreating slowly in the U.S. Plains,
according to a report issued last Thursday by a consortium of
state and federal climatologists.
Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services said that
at the end of March, 6 inches to 8 inches (15 cm to 20 cm) of
rain were needed to bring soil moisture levels back to normal in
much of Nebraska and a corner of northeast Kansas.
Keeney said 2 inches to 4 inches (5 cm to 10 cm) were needed
in the balance of the central Plains and western Iowa.
The Drought Monitor report, which tracks the U.S. land area
stricken by drought on a weekly basis, said the Plains, which
have been the hardest hit, was seeing improvement because of
rains and snow in the past two months.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)