* Freeze hurts wheat in U.S. Plains

* Heavy rains stall corn seedings, cause flooding

* Another cold snap possible next week

By Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, April 18 Another round of freezing temperatures in the U.S. Plains at midweek probably harmed more of the winter wheat crop, while heavy rainfall in the Midwest again helped ease drought stress but also stalled corn plantings, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday.

"Temperatures fell to the low to mid-20s (degrees Fahrenheit) in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles this morning, and more widespread freezing is expected Friday morning," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.

Karst said there probably would be additional declines in wheat production potential due to the cold snap, and "there is another cold front next week that we'll need to keep an eye on."

Heavy rainfall of up to 2.0 to 4.0 inches (5 to 10 cm) covered most of the Midwest at midweek, and additional rain is likely into early next week. "There will be a slow drying trend starting the middle of next week, but there won't be any aggressive planting until early May," Karst said.

Also, Karst said, from 3.0 to 8.0 inches of snow may be expected Thursday and Friday in the northern U.S. Midwest, including the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Commodity Weather Group on Thursday said there would be a four-day window of drier weather that may allow corn seeding to pick up early next week, mainly in the southeastern quarter of the Midwest Corn Belt.

"The combination of rains and snow melt will cause river flooding in the central Midwest and will impact transportation on the Mississippi River in late April," said CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor. "The Red River Basin (between North Dakota and Minnesota) will also see spring flooding occur in late April and slow early seeding."

Early spring storms brought badly needed moisture to parched soils in parts of the U.S. Plains, reducing the area hit hardest by drought in key farm states, according to a climatology report issued last Thursday.

Beneficial, soaking rains finally fell on hard-hit Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska, according to the Drought Monitor report, which is issued weekly by a consortium of government and academic climate scientists and takes into account conditions as of each Tuesday.

The report noted significant improvement in north central, central and southeastern Texas, but little to no rain was observed in western and extreme southern Texas, allowing drought conditions there to expand.

Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services, said that as of mid-April, 2.0 to 6.0 inches of precipitation was needed in Kansas to bring soil moisture levels up to normal.

In Nebraska, 6.0 to 8.0 inches was needed in the west, but up to 10.0 inches was needed in most of eastern Nebraska.

Six to 8.0 inches also was needed in a corner of northwest Iowa, while zero to 4.0 inches was needed elsewhere in the state. Normal soil moisture levels were seen in an area roughly from Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin eastward. (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)