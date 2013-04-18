* Freeze hurts wheat in U.S. Plains
* Heavy rains stall corn seedings, cause flooding
* Another cold snap possible next week
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, April 18 Another round of freezing
temperatures in the U.S. Plains at midweek probably harmed more
of the winter wheat crop, while heavy rainfall in the Midwest
again helped ease drought stress but also stalled corn
plantings, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday.
"Temperatures fell to the low to mid-20s (degrees
Fahrenheit) in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles this morning,
and more widespread freezing is expected Friday morning," said
Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
Karst said there probably would be additional declines in
wheat production potential due to the cold snap, and "there is
another cold front next week that we'll need to keep an eye on."
Heavy rainfall of up to 2.0 to 4.0 inches (5 to 10 cm)
covered most of the Midwest at midweek, and additional rain is
likely into early next week. "There will be a slow drying trend
starting the middle of next week, but there won't be any
aggressive planting until early May," Karst said.
Also, Karst said, from 3.0 to 8.0 inches of snow may be
expected Thursday and Friday in the northern U.S. Midwest,
including the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Commodity Weather Group on Thursday said there would be a
four-day window of drier weather that may allow corn seeding to
pick up early next week, mainly in the southeastern quarter of
the Midwest Corn Belt.
"The combination of rains and snow melt will cause river
flooding in the central Midwest and will impact transportation
on the Mississippi River in late April," said CWG meteorologist
Joel Widenor. "The Red River Basin (between North Dakota and
Minnesota) will also see spring flooding occur in late April and
slow early seeding."
Early spring storms brought badly needed moisture to parched
soils in parts of the U.S. Plains, reducing the area hit hardest
by drought in key farm states, according to a climatology report
issued last Thursday.
Beneficial, soaking rains finally fell on hard-hit Texas,
Oklahoma and Nebraska, according to the Drought Monitor report,
which is issued weekly by a consortium of government and
academic climate scientists and takes into account conditions as
of each Tuesday.
The report noted significant improvement in north central,
central and southeastern Texas, but little to no rain was
observed in western and extreme southern Texas, allowing drought
conditions there to expand.
Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services, said
that as of mid-April, 2.0 to 6.0 inches of precipitation was
needed in Kansas to bring soil moisture levels up to normal.
In Nebraska, 6.0 to 8.0 inches was needed in the west, but
up to 10.0 inches was needed in most of eastern Nebraska.
Six to 8.0 inches also was needed in a corner of northwest
Iowa, while zero to 4.0 inches was needed elsewhere in the
state. Normal soil moisture levels were seen in an area roughly
from Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin eastward.
