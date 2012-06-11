By Kelli Dugan
MOBILE, Ala., June 11 After a weekend that
included navigating streets in kayaks and canoes, residents in
parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast sought alternate routes and
emergency shelter on Monday as the work week got under way.
With nearly 2 feet (60 cm) of rain reported in some areas
since Thursday, flooding has racked up millions of dollars in
damage and left thousands without power. Many have been forced
into shelters in the face of what some are calling an
unprecedented June deluge.
"We've probably seen the worst of the rains in terms of
downpours, but now it's transitioning to more of a scattered
thunderstorm pattern, so the rain chances aren't declining, and
people need to remain cautious," said Jack Cullen, a
meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile.
Official rainfall totals for the period spanning midnight
Saturday to 8 a.m. Monday indicated Mobile received just over 10
inches at the Mobile Regional Airport, and Orange Beach in the
far southeast corner of Baldwin County received more than 11
inches during the same period.
But Cullen said the figures were a bit misleading because
the heaviest rains - which varied from as little as 5 inches to
as many as 23 inches - fell outside official recording sites.
In nearby Pensacola, for instance, only 15.05 inches were
recorded officially at the airport during the 48-hour period
ending at 8 a.m. Monday, but a personal rainfall gauge 11 miles
southwest of the Florida city recorded 23.58 inches during that
same period.
Over the weekend, locals in hard-hit parts of the Florida
Panhandle, especially around Escambia and Santa Rosa counties,
could be seen paddling down streets in kayaks and canoes.
Cullen said a site just south of Mobile recorded a cumulative
22.46 inches of rain between Friday and Monday mornings, and
another 1 to 2 inches were expected to fall throughout the day
Monday.
"It's going to vary widely from none in some places to more
than 2 inches farther south, depending on where the storms train
as they redevelop," Cullen said. "Now, we're starting to see the
rivers rise, and that will continue as the runoff continues."
Mobile and Baldwin county authorities in southwest Alabama
closed numerous roads, especially in lower lying areas
throughout the weekend as torrential rains and damaging winds
pounded the coast, flooding already saturated communities from
Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.
The only storm-related injury confirmed in Alabama by Monday
morning was the lightning strike of a 10-year-old boy under the
Gulf State Park Pavilion Sunday morning. The child has not been
identified and his condition is unknown.
There were also reports of structural damage in Samson in
Alabama's far southeast corner Sunday, thought to be caused by a
tornado, but no injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency
opened a two-hour shelter in Bay Minette at 9 a.m. Monday for
residents displaced by more than 1 foot of rain accumulating in
some spots.
