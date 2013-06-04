June 4 A barrier that holds back the Mississippi
River near its confluence with the Missouri River was breached
on Tuesday, sending water two miles inland, threatening homes
and prompting new warnings for residents to leave the area.
The breach of the levee was near West Alton, Missouri, just
north of St. Louis, and threatened more than 40 homes, officials
said.
About 300 West Alton residents were asked to leave their
homes on Monday night after a temporary flood barrier failed in
a different location on the sparsely populated peninsula formed
by the connection of the two rain-swollen rivers.
Heavy rain has swelled rivers in the U.S. Midwest, with some
areas well beyond flood stage, and forced officials to close
eight locks and the Port of St. Louis along the Mississippi
River, a major shipping artery.
The breach of the levee on Tuesday was estimated at up to
150 feet (45 meters) and river water quickly pressed two miles
inside the levee, said Colene McEntee, a St. Charles County,
Missouri, spokeswoman.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning,
saying the breach was just below the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.
The Mississippi River was about 13 feet above flood stage at
the lock on Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri River was more than
12 feet above flood stage at St. Charles and receding slowly.
"It doesn't look like they are going to go up any higher
than they already are," said Mark Fuchs, a hydrologist at the
National Weather Service office in St. Louis.
The breaks could actually lower the river levels a little
bit near the confluence and slightly at St. Louis, he said.
McEntee said emergency efforts to reinforce or encircle
trouble spots with sandbags and erect barricades helped hold
back the Mississippi River on Monday after the temporary barrier
failed. No residents had sought shelter, she said.
