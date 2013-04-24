By Alicia Underlee Nelson
| FARGO, N.D., April 24
bracing for a possible record inundation got their
North Dakota bracing for a possible record inundation got their
first touch of good news on Wednesday when officials said the
swollen Red River would crest at lower than anticipated levels
next week.
Residents in Fargo and neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, have
been filling sandbags ahead of the expected fourth major Red
River flood in the past five years after unseasonably cold
weather delayed the annual thaw.
But the river was still expected to peak at possibly its
second-highest level on record, and flood preparations in the
north-central United States follow major flooding on rivers in
Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Michigan caused by heavy rain.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday trimmed its
forecast for the maximum crest on the Red River at Fargo to 40
feet (12.2 meters), from 42 feet (12.8 meters), which would be
the second highest on record behind the 40.84 feet (12.4 meters)
it reached in 2009.
The weather service expects the river to reach at least 38
feet (11.6 meters) at Fargo, which would be the fifth-highest
crest at that location for the Red River, which flows into Lake
Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada.
Fargo resident Shelby Murphy said the years of floods have
made the preparations in the tree-lined, winding streets of the
neighborhood she has lived in for seven years seem almost
routine.
"We've done this for a few years, so I'm not that
concerned," said Murphy, who lives in north Fargo. "But it would
be nice if they came up with a long-term solution so we don't
have to do this every year."
Mayor Dennis Walaker said in an emailed statement that Fargo
has gained experience from the efforts fighting the major floods
in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
"Previous floods are all learning tools," Walaker said. "We
are getting good at this, but it also is time-consuming."
Fargo has added 14 miles (22.5 km) of permanent levees since
the 2009 flood and has been buying up homes in neighborhoods
that are particularly prone to flooding. Eight city-owned homes
were demolished last week to make way for a temporary levee.
The city began delivering sandbags by the truckload to
neighborhoods on Tuesday and has restricted access on some major
roads to local residents and crews building flood defenses.
The city uses sandbags filled by volunteers in Fargo and
surrounding Cass County, plastic barriers filled with earth and
clay levees as temporary measures to hold back floodwaters.
