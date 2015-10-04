(Updates death toll to seven, adds I-95 closed, Columbia
rainfall)
By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C. Oct 4 Torrential rainfall that
South Carolina's governor called a once-in-a-millennium downpour
flooded the southeastern U.S. state on Sunday, causing at least
seven deaths in the Carolinas.
The storm had dumped more than 18 inches (45 cm) of rain in
parts of central South Carolina by early Sunday. The state
climatologist forecast another 2 to 6 inches (5 to 15 cm)
through Monday as the rainfall began to slacken.
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said parts of the state
were hit with rainfall that would be expected to occur once in
1,000 years, with the Congaree River running at its highest
level since 1936.
"Our goal is all hands on deck. If you are in your house,
stay in your house," Haley told a news conference. "This is not
something to be out taking pictures of."
Five weather-related deaths were reported in South Carolina,
three of them from traffic accidents. Officials reported another
two deaths in North Carolina.
Overnight rains flooded highways along the South Carolina
coast between Charleston and Georgetown, the National Weather
Service said. Georgetown, population 9,000, was mostly under
water, and the four major highways leading into it were closed.
"We have every ambulance in the county out responding to
calls. People are being moved from their homes in boats,"
Georgetown County spokeswoman Jackie Broach said.
Inland flooding also hit the state capital, Columbia, where
the Congaree rose 10 feet (3 m) in 12 hours, according to local
officials. Columbia posted a record 8.7 inches (22 cm) of rain
in 24 hours ending Sunday afternoon, the weather service said.
State emergency officials urged residents not to travel due
to unsafe roads, and curfews were imposed in several places,
including Columbia. Schools and universities canceled classes on
Monday.
A 70-mile (112-km) stretch of Interstate 95, a major East
Coast highway, was closed because of high water.
Haley said state police received 754 emergency calls from 6
p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday, with almost half of them
for vehicle collisions.
President Barack Obama declared a state of emergency in
South Carolina on Saturday, making federal emergency funds
available.
Precipitation records fell in many places. In less than four
days, Charleston broke its record for the greatest monthly
rainfall for October.
Counties reported more than 200 rescues from flood waters
since Saturday night and more are expected, the emergency
management division said in a Twitter post.
Amtrak, the passenger rail service, canceled its
Virginia-to-Florida auto train and a passenger train from New
York to Miami because of the flooding.
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry on Hatteras Island, N.C.,
and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Writing by Suzannah Gonzales
and David Adams; Editing by Eric Walsh and Cynthia Osterman)