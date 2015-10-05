WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. Oct 5 Nine people have died in South Carolina as the result of flooding from unprecedented rainfall in the state in recent days, Governor Nikki Haley said on Monday.

Haley urged residents to stay off roads as rain continued to fall. Floodwaters have forced the closure of 550 roads and bridges around the state.

(Reporting by Greg Lacour; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott)