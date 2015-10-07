(Updates death toll, adds dam failures)
By Colleen Jenkins
Oct 6 South Carolina grappled with the damage
wrought by record rainfall, as the death toll from widespread
flooding rose to 15 on Tuesday and residents braced for more
evacuations in areas near dams and swollen waterways across the
state.
Predictions of sunny skies in coming days provided only
small comfort. More than 800 people were living in shelters
after floodwater forced them from their homes, and officials
said new evacuations were likely as several rivers remained
above flood stage and dams were being monitored for breaches.
"We are still in the mode that the next 36 to 48 hours will
be volatile," Governor Nikki Haley told a news conference.
"Don't let the sunshine fool you."
Officials said about 300 state-maintained roads and 160
bridges remained closed. Eleven dams in the southeastern state
have failed, the state Emergency Management Division said.
Haley said she could not yet estimate the cost of the
devastation but noted "the damage is going to be heartbreaking
for a lot of people."
More than 2 feet (60 cm) of rain have fallen since Friday in
parts of South Carolina. The state avoided a hit from Hurricane
Joaquin but experienced historic rainfall and flooding due to a
combination of weather mostly unrelated to that storm.
Of the 15 people who died, nine drowned and six were killed
in weather-related car crashes, the emergency agency said. The
extended rainstorm also was blamed for two deaths in North
Carolina.
In the South Carolina capital of Columbia, which experienced
its wettest days on record over the weekend, the University of
South Carolina canceled classes through Friday.
Though floodwater was receding in some places, officials
warned people to remain vigilant. Early on Tuesday, emergency
responders in Orangeburg County pulled three people to safety in
a boat after they were surrounded by rushing water from the
North Edisto River, the State newspaper reported.
The highest recorded amount of rain in South Carolina was
26.8 inches (68 cm), which fell over several days in an area
just east of Charleston, National Weather Service meteorologist
Carl Barnes said.
"The worst has passed us, in terms of rainfall," he said.
"We'll definitely have sun and some very welcome drying out for
the rest of the week."
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, North Carolina;
Additional reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Bill
Trott, Eric Beech and Ken Wills)