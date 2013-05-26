(Updates with confirmation of second fatality)
By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO May 25 Two women were killed on
Saturday as drenching rains in San Antonio triggered floodwaters
so strong they swept cars and a city bus off the street and
forced the rescue of some 130 people, officials said.
The flooding, which followed torrential rains that brought
flash-flood warnings across South Texas, inundated a number of
major thoroughfares in San Antonio and collapsed the roof of an
apartment complex.
Several dozen people were evacuated after water rose rapidly
through a neighborhood near the Mission Espada, one of the 18th
century Spanish colonial missions that dot the city's south side
along the San Antonio River.
Priscilla Ingle, vice president of the city's Via Metro
Transit, said rescue teams had to pull the driver of a city bus
and three passengers to safety, and bus service was shut down
until the water receded to safer levels.
"The bus was driving down the street when water got under
its tires," Ingle said. "This forced the bus off the street as
the water rose."
Authorities said they rescued a total of 130 people before
the floodwaters began to subside.
A 29-year-old woman was killed in the city when her car was
washed into a creek as she tried to drive across a bridge,
police said. A male passenger in her car survived.
A second woman, who was in her 60s, died when a flood surge
washed her and her car away as firefighters were trying to pull
her from the swamped vehicle, San Antonio Fire Department
spokesman Christian Bove said.
Neither victim was immediately identified by authorities.
ROOF COLLAPSE
"We ask San Antonians to please stay off the roads and stay
at home," Mayor Julian Castro said.
Flash-flood warnings were in effect across south-central
Texas, including in San Antonio, through Sunday morning, with
downpours of 2 to 4 inches (5-10 cm) expected on Saturday
evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Bove said the roof of an apartment complex collapsed from
accumulated rainfall and that firefighters had been called to
several fires believed to have been caused by lightning.
At one point in midmorning, several dozen major
thoroughfares in the city were closed by floodwaters, although
most streets were reopened by nightfall.
Bove said his department at one point was receiving about 30
calls an hour from motorists stranded in rapidly rising water.
Parts of San Antonio, home to the historic Alamo, received 9
inches (24 cm) of rain in three to four hours, the National
Weather Service said.
As San Antonio began to mop up from the flood, authorities
in Wilson County, to the southeast, ordered evacuations as the
rising waters moved downstream. There were no immediate reports
of injuries there.
The rain comes as central Texas is preparing to move into
summer with lake and aquifer levels substantially below normal.
Elsewhere in the state, storms spawned a tornado two hours
away in Victoria County, the National Weather Service said.
A sheriff's dispatcher said the twister touched down in a
field and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
