By Daniel Kelley
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Oct 9 The Pacific Northwest and
western Rockies should brace for a dramatic start to the winter,
with bitter cold and significant snowfalls, while the eastern
United States will have less of both, according to a long-term
forecast by Accuweather.
The private forecasting firm also warned that the upper
Midwest, including Chicago, could face heavy snow around the
holidays, in a forecast released on Wednesday, less than a week
after a rare October snowstorm hit the central Rocky Mountain
region, stranding motorists, killing livestock, and downing
trees in parts of Wyoming and South Dakota.
Warmer weather is forecast for Oregon and Washington, with
colder conditions to the east in Wyoming and Montana. Those
colder conditions will bring more snow, but forecasters are less
certain of where the temperature differential will occur.
"There will be a big contrast, but where that dividing line
is is hard to say," said meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
California, meanwhile, may get some drought relief from
significant precipitation in December and January
"This can definitely alleviate some drought issues," said
Pastelok. "We're going to fill those reservoirs up a little
bit."
The firm projects a mild winter for much of the northeast,
with snow likely holding off until late in the season -
especially in coastal areas, which last year experienced several
major storms. Chances for an early snowfall increase in northern
New York and western New England.
The southeast may break high temperature records in
December. Those high temperatures will bring with them the
potential for severe storms and flooding in December and
February along the central and western Gulf Coasts.
The 2012-2013 winter ranked as the 20th warmest since
scientists began collecting records in 1895. It followed the
fourth warmest on record, according to the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Bob Burgdorfer)