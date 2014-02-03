By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Feb 3 Georgia Governor Nathan Deal,
facing heavy criticism for a slow response to last week's winter
storm that paralyzed Atlanta, on Monday announced a new severe
weather warning system similar to the "Amber Alert" program
that sends notification of missing children.
"Effective immediately, a storm warning will trigger a
message to cell phones in targeted areas, as in the Amber Alert
system, and advise against road travel," Deal said in a
statement.
The state will also email weather updates to school
superintendents as they are deciding whether to close schools,
Deal said. A state task force appointed by Deal will explore
other ways to improve the government response to storms.
The governor, a Republican who is seeking re-election this
year, was heavily criticized both by members of the public and
his political opponents, for the state's slow response to the
storm last Tuesday morning. As snow began falling and roads and
bridges began to ice over, there was massive traffic gridlock.
Some motorists and school buses were stranded overnight.
Traffic was so bad a woman delivered a baby, with the assistance
of a police officer, in her car along an interstate highway,
unable to get to the hospital in time.
Hundreds of school children were forced to spend the night
at school, their parents unable to pick them up and school buses
unable to take them home.
Deal late last week admitted that he was not happy with the
state's response.
"I think we did not respond fast enough," he said. "I would
say our preparation was not adequate."
Last week, Georgia's Emergency Management Agency director
Charley English, who also is currently serving as president of
the National Emergency Management Association, said he made a
"terrible error in judgment" by not opening the state's
emergency operations center sooner. The center coordinates
emergency response efforts by various agencies throughout the
state.
"I got it wrong by at least six hours," English said. "In
the future, rest assured, when forecasts change, there will be a
much more aggressive response."
