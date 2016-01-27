BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON Jan 26 Federal government offices in the Washington area will open three hours late on Wednesday as the region digs out from a blizzard over the weekend, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said on Tuesday.
Federal offices were closed in Washington on Monday and Tuesday after some two feet (60 cm) of snow blanketed the metropolitan area. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)