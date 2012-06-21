By Barbara Goldberg
| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 Cars, trains and even horses
were stalled on Thursday by record-breaking temperatures in a
mini-heat wave gripping the U.S. Northeast and mid-Atlantic
states for a second day.
Homeless people sweating on the streets of Washington were
handed cold bottles of water from heat-relief trucks run by
United Planning Organization, a non-profit group that also
provided transportation to air-conditioned shelters.
"I'm not coping. I feel like I am about to pass out," said
Tonya Moore, 43, from Bayonne, New Jersey, as she sat on steps
near her Times Square office.
"If it's going to be like this, I don't think I'm ready for
summer," Moore said on only the second day of the season.
High power demands sparked brownouts in New York City and
forced utilities across the region to ask customers to conserve
electricity.
At John F. Kennedy International Airport in the New York
borough of Queens, temperatures set a record 97 degrees, two
degrees above the previous record reached in 1988. The dangerous
heat prompted handlers to keep horses in the shade of their
stables after racing was canceled at Belmont Park on Long
Island.
Temperatures soared to 96 degrees in Boston, topping the
95-degree record that was set in 1949. On Boston Harbor, the New
England Aquarium filled a kiddie pool with ice cubes in a
scramble to keep a baby seal cool.
Brutal heat meant slower motion for Connecticut commuters
who were warned by a Metro-North Railroad tweet that its trains
would be operating at sluggish speeds during the evening rush
hour.
And, in the hopes of keeping temperatures from rising even
higher, transportation officials in Rhode Island urged residents
to leave their cars at home and instead use public buses and
trolley, offering rides for free.
Even the chilliest places on the East Coast struggled to
maintain their cool in the heat wave, which started on Wednesday
and was expected to break late Friday with thunderstorms,
according to the National Weather Service.
"A record high temperature of 77 degrees was set today atop
Mount Mansfield, Vermont. This breaks the old record of 76 set
in 1988," the NWS said in a statement.