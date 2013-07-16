(Adds quotes, moves dateline to Albany, N.Y., changes byline)
By T.G. Branfalt Jr.
ALBANY, N.Y., July 16 The northeastern United
States sweltered on Tuesday in a scorching summer heat wave,
complete with stagnant, sticky air and no winds for relief,
forecasters said.
Even in a summer already filled with stretches of very hot
weather, this week will be stubbornly brutal, with no relief in
sight until the weekend brings thunderstorms to the region, they
said.
"Plain and simple, this week may feel the worst of any week
for this summer in the Northeast," said Accuweather.com
meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
"The I-95 region will be a virtual sauna bath," he said.
The thunderstorms predicted for Friday and Saturday are
likely to be severe, forecasters warned.
The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for
dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in
Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate New York and
Long Island.
A heat advisory is issued if the heat index - a measure of
how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with air
temperature - reaches 100 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (38 to 40
degrees Centigrade), it said.
"It feels like I am in Florida again, the way that the
humidity mixes with the heat," said musician Brad Hester, 26,
sitting shirtless on his porch in Albany. "We're getting a
tropical kind of consistency."
The NWS warned of the dangers of heat-related illnesses,
asking area residents to be on the lookout for signs of fatigue,
sunstroke, muscle cramps and heat exhaustion.
Through Friday, places such as Baltimore, Washington,
Hartford, Connecticut, and Philadelphia can expect temperatures
in the high 90s F (mid 30s C).
"A lack of a breeze in the humid conditions at night will
make it very rough in urban areas without air conditioning or a
fan," Sosnowski said.
Locals used their imaginations to stay cool.
In Brooklyn, New York, sound designer Jamie McElhinney, 37,
said riding his skateboard creates a welcome breeze for his long
beard.
"I try to aerate my beard and move around a lot," he said.
"That and just going from shaded spot to shaded spot, kind of
like a fish swimming upstream - going from rock to rock to
rock."
In Albany, Walmart worker Jay Sebastiano, 31, recommended
"air-conditioner and beer," while Price Chopper employee Ally
Cunniff, 24, said: "I stay inside in front of the A.C. and waste
my days on the Internet."
Michael McCabe, 21, who raises chickens in Port Ewen, New
York, said he beats the heat by controlling his thoughts.
"I think 'cool' thoughts, control my heart rate and regulate
my body temperature," he said.
His chickens take a more down-to-earth approach and burrow
in dirt under a pine tree, he said. "The ground temperature
tends to be cooler in the summer than the air, especially in
well-shaded spots like under a pine tree," he said.
Not everyone was hot and bothered. Zohar Kline, 36, a native
of Israel, was taking a smoking break outside a shop where she
works in the Roslyn Valley community outside Philadelphia.
"Most people suffer over the summer here, but I love it,
love it, love it," she said, saying she had no need to find ways
to cool off.
(Additional reporting by Noreen O'Donnell and Ellen Wulfhorst
in New York and Dave Warner in Philadelphia; Writing by Ellen
Wulfhorst; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Gunna Dickson)