By Carey Gillam
Sept 10 A blast of late summer heat baked the
U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, with officials closing public schools
in Illinois and Ohio and opening cooling centers as record high
temperatures roasted parts of the region.
Record temperatures were tied or broken in several
Midwestern cities, according to the National Weather Service. In
Chicago, the temperature reached 95F (35C), tying a record set
in 1983.
The temperature reached 99F (37C) in Des Moines, Iowa,
breaking a record set in 1927, the weather service reported.
A record was also set in South Bend, Indiana, where the
temperature reached 97F (36C), breaking the previous record of
96F set in 1897, according to the weather service.
"We thought the dog days of summer were behind us, but we're
having this last high heat event with temperatures above
normal," said Matt Mosteiko, a weather service meteorologist in
Michigan.
In the Chicago area, officials ordered some 50 schools
closed. Schools in Middletown, outside of Cincinnati, were
dismissing students early because of the heat.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for
southern Michigan, including metro Detroit, that will extend
through Wednesday night as temperatures could reach 98F (37C).
Detroit city officials urged residents to stay indoors and
said they were setting up air-conditioned respite centers.
A heat advisory was also in effect for Ohio as forecast
temperatures there tied or broke the high of 96F set in the
state 30 years ago. Temperatures were about 15F degrees above
normal and taking into account humidity, conditions felt more
like 101F.
In Illinois, Governor Pat Quinn said more than 100 cooling
centers were opened throughout that state on Tuesday, and he
cautioned residents to protect themselves and friends and
relatives from dehydration and other effects of extreme heat.
The hot weather also spells problems for many Midwestern
farmers as it combines with the dry conditions to stress the
U.S. corn and soybean crop, production could shrink.
But cool, autumn-like conditions should move into the Plains
states, Midwest and East by the weekend, forecasters predicted.
Some areas were expected to continue to bake in toasty
conditions. In Death Valley, California, famed for its extreme
temperatures, the high was pegged at 105F on Tuesday and
forecast to hit 109F on Saturday, according to Accuweather Inc,
a private forecasting company.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Additional reporting by Kim Palmer
in Cleveland; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and Eric Walsh)